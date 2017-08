The following photograph from 1945 shows U.S. Army Maj. Dick Winters and two other members of Easy Company talking and drinking on the terrace of Hitler’s private mountain top residence “Eagle’s Nest.”

The image gets another breath of life by way of Brazilian digital artist Marina Amaral who specializes in colorizing photographs.

Colorized photo republished with permission by Marina Amaral.