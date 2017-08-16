America’s top brass speak out against hate and extremism shown in Charlottesville attack

By Caitlin M. Kenney

The top commanders of each military branch have released statements in recent days against the extremism and hate that was on display in Charlottesville, Virginia last Saturday.

Events in Charlottesville unacceptable & musnt be tolerated @USNavy forever stands against intolerance & hatred…https://t.co/tg0cETibaq — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) August 13, 2017

No place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC. Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act. — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) August 15, 2017

The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It's against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775. — GEN Mark A. Milley (@ArmyChiefStaff) August 16, 2017

I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we're always stronger together-it's who we are as #Airmen pic.twitter.com/9XxOry93nf — Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) August 16, 2017

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush also released a joint statement today:

NEW statement from George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush: "America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms" pic.twitter.com/jxi42dD6NV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 16, 2017

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com