82nd Airborne disavows white supremacist and his hat

The famed 82nd Airborne isn’t happy to see their hat – or more specifically, their insignia – connected to the KKK at the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Va.
On Tuesday, a former Obama administration official tweeted a picture of a scruffy bearded blond man at the rally. He was dressed in fatigues and giving the KKK salute, which looks similar to the Nazi salute. Many of the white supremacist protesters wore fatigues, carried guns, and presented themselves as “military.” But the sandy-haired guy wore something else: a hat with the insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division – the elite US Army infantry division that specializes in para trooping into some of the most strategic positions.
The 82nd Airborne Division wasn’t happy, so they answered.
WWII vets and family members backed them up.
The salute resembles the Nazi salute, but apparently it is a Ku Klux Klan salute: fingers are spread instead of together, and the thumb is tucked under the hand.
The original tweet has over 23,000 retweets as of Wednesday. The identity of the man is unclear.