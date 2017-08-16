82nd Airborne disavows white supremacist and his hat

The famed 82nd Airborne isn’t happy to see their hat – or more specifically, their insignia – connected to the KKK at the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Va.

On Tuesday, a former Obama administration official tweeted a picture of a scruffy bearded blond man at the rally. He was dressed in fatigues and giving the KKK salute, which looks similar to the Nazi salute. Many of the white supremacist protesters wore fatigues, carried guns, and presented themselves as “military.” But the sandy-haired guy wore something else: a hat with the insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division – the elite US Army infantry division that specializes in para trooping into some of the most strategic positions.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

The 82nd Airborne Division wasn’t happy, so they answered.

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

WWII vets and family members backed them up.

My father served in the 82nd. In Normandy they took down this flag. Proudest time of his life. pic.twitter.com/EPYuP9PSMn — Cigar City Girl (@cigarcitygirl) August 15, 2017

My father was in the 82nd Airborne and would be horrified. — Joan Pettijohn (@leftypett461) August 15, 2017

I served in the 82nd Airborne Division and this racist clown is a disgrace to all veterans! https://t.co/ZJGy8v6JAe — Dink Kearney (@DonnellKearney) August 13, 2017

The salute resembles the Nazi salute, but apparently it is a Ku Klux Klan salute: fingers are spread instead of together, and the thumb is tucked under the hand.

The original tweet has over 23,000 retweets as of Wednesday. The identity of the man is unclear.