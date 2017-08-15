White House’s VA complaint hotline staffed solely by vets

By Jonathan Kaupanger

A Trump campaign promise, made directly to veterans, has been achieved. Well, sort of.

The White House/VA Veterans’ Complaint Hotline was proposed by President Trump as a way to collect, process and respond to the complaints of individual veterans but not get lost in the VA system. The number to the complaint hotline is 855-948-2311, and there was a soft launch in June, but initial results show that veterans respond better when they are talking to a fellow veteran.

“The message we’ve heard loud and clear is veterans want to talk to other veterans to help them solve problems and get VA services,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary David J. Shulkin. “We’re taking steps to answer that call.”

VA now says that only highly qualified veterans will staff the hotline instead of a third-party vendor. This will add a two-month delay for the service being staffed 24 hours. The current pilot program only answers calls 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Not all calls made right now will be answered by a live operator, the new date for the official opening is now October 15.

This is not meant to be a crisis or suicide hotline. This is for veterans to bring complaints directly to the White House and can be used to report issues with benefits or concerns with care for veterans and their families, circumventing the VA entirely. The calls made to the hotline will be confidential, however sometimes there may be a need to refer someone to a specific department, along with basic information, so the complaint can be addressed properly.

The idea for this veteran complaint line was due in part to the inconsistent veterans’ suicide hotline, which in the past has dropped about 1.4 million calls from veterans who were seeking help from the VA. If you or a family member are in crisis and in need of immediate help, please call the Veterans’ Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.