‘Lessen the stress’ of buying a home

Stress and home buying typically go hand-in-hand. However, Jeanette Salamon, a branch sales manager for Freedom Mortgage, wants to help take some of that stress away.

“I have done hospital calls. I have done house calls. I have gone to people’s offices. It’s fast times we are living in and especially when you dealing with military clients, sometimes they are not always able to get away. If it is a situation where I can lessen the stress for that borrower by hopping in my car and driving to them, then we’re going to do that,” she tells ConnectingVets.com.

Salamon says veterans should take full advantage of what Freedom Mortgage has to offer.

“We have hundreds of offices all across the United States. Our loan officers make themselves available by cellphone, email… whatever way is convenient for the client. I have a lot of clients that like to meet face-to-face.”

There is also a personal connection for Salamon.

“My husband retired after 27 years with the Coast Guard. [We] lived about 13 different places during his career. I just have a deep admiration for anyone that does serve.”

