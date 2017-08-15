If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam-bound soldiers

August 15, 2017 2:40 PM
nh 103689 If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam bound soldiers

(T-AP-125) Army troops from Fort Bragg, N.C., embarking at Charleston, S.C. for Vietnam on 12 November 1965. Photograph by Capt. Vitaly V. Uzoff, U.S. Army Official U.S. Army Photograph, from the Military Sealift Command collection at the Naval History and Heritage Command.

 

By Justin M. Hodge

Imagine being shipped off to war, possibly imminent death – how would you feel? What would you say?

Thanks to the Vietnam Graffiti Project we know exactly what some 5,000 troops felt along their journey to Vietnam aboard the 608-foot-long U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker.

For the first time ever, these amazing images are on display at the University of Maine at Augusta. The exhibit, co-hosted by the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, features the berthing unit from the U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker filled with notes and art work documented on its walls and canvas beds by the men it transported to war.

Below are a few of those images and writings they left behind filled with love, anger, and humor. They provide an intimate look into one of the most tempestuous moments in American history.

8 11 17 vgp 2 If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam bound soldiers

“Marking Time: Voyage to Vietnam” is the first piece visitors see when walking into the Vietnam Graffiti project exhibit. A large colored photo collage, the piece gives a simple snapshot of the entire VGP exhibit” (Photo Courtesy of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services)

8 11 17 vgp 3 If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam bound soldiers

Original bunks from the U.S.N.S. General Nelson Walker. Roughly 500 men per trip made the 18-21 day journey to Vietnam at a time. (Photo Courtesy of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services)

8 11 17 vgp 4 If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam bound soldiers

Providing humor to the daunting journey to Vietnam, many soldiers and marines turned to art to ease the tension aboard the troopship. (Photo Courtesy of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services)

8 11 17 vgp 1 If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam bound soldiers

Marking Time Canvas has been signed by hosts of the project around the country. (Photo Courtesy of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services)

The Vietnam Graffiti Project will be on display at the University of Maine at Augusta until Friday, August 18.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is planning a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony at the exhibit on August 17. During the ceremony, Vietnam Veterans from Maine will receive the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services’ Vietnam certificate and coin, in addition to a lapel pin from the national 50th Commemoration celebration.

For more information regarding the ceremony or to register a Vietnam Veteran for the ceremony, please contact Laura Allen with the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services at 207-430-5816 or laura.e.allen@maine.gov.

