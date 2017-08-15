If these hulls could talk: Accounts from Vietnam-bound soldiers

By Justin M. Hodge

Imagine being shipped off to war, possibly imminent death – how would you feel? What would you say?

Thanks to the Vietnam Graffiti Project we know exactly what some 5,000 troops felt along their journey to Vietnam aboard the 608-foot-long U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker.

For the first time ever, these amazing images are on display at the University of Maine at Augusta. The exhibit, co-hosted by the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, features the berthing unit from the U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker filled with notes and art work documented on its walls and canvas beds by the men it transported to war.

Below are a few of those images and writings they left behind filled with love, anger, and humor. They provide an intimate look into one of the most tempestuous moments in American history.

The Vietnam Graffiti Project will be on display at the University of Maine at Augusta until Friday, August 18.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is planning a Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony at the exhibit on August 17. During the ceremony, Vietnam Veterans from Maine will receive the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services’ Vietnam certificate and coin, in addition to a lapel pin from the national 50th Commemoration celebration.

For more information regarding the ceremony or to register a Vietnam Veteran for the ceremony, please contact Laura Allen with the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services at 207-430-5816 or laura.e.allen@maine.gov.

Connect: @JMichaelHodge | Justin@ConnectingVets.com