For 12 years running, Pin-Ups for Vets has raised thousands of dollars for VA hospitals nationwide by putting a new twist on a wartime tradition.

The group of sharply dressed vets has visited over 11,000 veterans at 62 hospitals and donated more than $56,000 of medical equipment to VA hospitals so far, all by selling calendars of women veterans dressed as WWII-style pin-up models.

This year’s calendar, the 12th edition, features 21 female veterans as models. The 2018 calendars are available and can be purchased here.