August 15, 2017 3:25 PM

For 12 years running, Pin-Ups for Vets has raised thousands of dollars for VA hospitals nationwide by putting a new twist on a wartime tradition.

The group of sharply dressed vets has visited over 11,000 veterans at 62 hospitals and donated more than $56,000 of medical equipment to VA hospitals so far, all by selling calendars of women veterans dressed as WWII-style pin-up models.

This year’s calendar, the 12th edition, features 21 female veterans as models. The 2018 calendars are available and can be purchased here.

megan usmc veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

daphne usmc veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

allison army veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

brendena navy veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

tess usmc veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

michelle army veteran

(Courtesy/ Pin-ups for Vets)

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live