‘Americans crushed Nazis in WWII:’ Vets groups speak out

By Matt Saintsing and Kaylah Jackson

Veterans service organizations are denouncing the bigotry and violence displayed by Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Some protesters wore U.S. military equipment and insignia, while proudly flying a Nazi flag.

“Nazism, white supremacy and bigotry have no place in America. Veterans come from all backgrounds, represent the diversity of America and have stood together against our enemies overseas. And we will stand together now against intolerance, hatred and violence here now at home,” said Paul Rieckhoff, Founder and CEO of IAVA.

“When so-called protesters show up in helmets and flack jackets, carrying shields and clubs, they clearly are not planning to peacefully exercise their rights. They are trying to intimidate America, and their bigoted ideology must be resisted by all true patriots,” said John Rowan, the National President of Vietnam Veterans of America.

“If there are any VVA members who harbor any of these bigoted ideologies, they are encouraged to turn in their membership cards. We did not don the uniform and serve our country to enable the acceptance of intolerance,” said Rowan

“Americans fought fascism and crushed the Nazis in WWII, and anyone who waves a Nazi flag on our soil is, by very definition, anti-America,” said Charles Schmidt, National Commander of The American Legion.

“The disgusting displays of hatred and bigotry on display in Charlottesville dishonor all veterans who fought and died to stamp out fascism,” said Schmidt.

James Fields, 20, has been identified by police as the driver who slammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32 year old Heather Heyer. He arrived at U.S. Army basic training in August of 2015. While he aspired to be a soldier, he was released from active-duty after only four months “due to a failure to meet standards,” according to a statement from the U.S. Army.

He never reported to a unit outside of training.