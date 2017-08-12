Forest Service wants vets to train as wildland firefighters

By Chas Henry

The U. S. Forest Service is looking for military veterans interested in training to fight wildfires.

Job announcements have been posted for positions as wildland fire apprentices.

Individuals selected for the positions receive fire academy training at the service's Wildland Fire Training Center in McClellan, California — and undertake 3,000 hours of on-the-job training. Together, the service says, the training provides the knowledge and skills necessary to begin work as a wildland firefighter.

The Forest Service pays apprentices during the training period and covers all costs of training. Upon successful completion of the course, the service says it places apprentices in permanent firefighter positions, paid at the grade GS-5.

The apprentice jobs are posted on the federal government website USAJOBS.

Here are the links:

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/476780400

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/476779100

To be considered, veterans must complete online program applications by August 25.

The video below highlights military veterans involved in battling wildland fires:

