Volunteer for ‘The Reading of the Names’ on the Vietnam Memorial Wall

Washington — Honor fallen Vietnam Vets by volunteering to read their names at the 35th anniversary of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC this November.

The Wall was dedicated in 1982. More than 58,000 names of fallen service members are inscribed on the black granite wall, which memorializes those who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.

The Reading of the Names will take 65 hours over the course of a four day period this fall, starting with the opening ceremony on Tuesday, November 7th. The reading will continue for 8 hours on that day, then 19 hours daily for the next 3 days, ending on November 10th.

This is only the sixth time The Reading of the Names has taken place, including in 1982 at the dedication, in 1992 at the 10 year anniversary, 2002 at the 20th anniversary, 2007 at the 25th anniversary, and in 2012 at the 30th anniversary.

The last day to register is August 25, 2017.

You can sign up here for a time slot, or to read a specific name on The Wall.