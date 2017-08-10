Here are the best U.S. military bases to view the total solar eclipse

By Amanda Macias and Matt Saintsing

WASHINGTON — On August 21st the cosmos will perfectly align to enshroud a strip of the U.S. in complete darkness for a few eerie minutes.

From sea to shining sea, the U-S of A will bask in the lion’s share of the total solar eclipse — a rare feat that occurs when the moon positions itself between the sun and Earth.

The path of totality, spanning 8,600 narrow miles, will strike through 14 states, 21 National Parks, 7 national historic trails and a handful of U.S. military installations.

And so, we’ve rounded up a list of military bases that will have a prime view of the total solar eclipse.

Don’t forget your protective eyewear (here is a list of legitimate sellers).

Idaho

Mountain Home Air Force Base: Airmen charged with maintaining and protecting three Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) sites are just outside the direct path of the eclipse.

Nebraska

Lincoln Air National Guard Base: Nebraska Air National Guardsmen should tilt their heads towards the sky, but not without eye protection.

Missouri

Whiteman Air Force Base: Home to the only permanent base for the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, this base is a strategic location for viewing.

Kentucky

Fort Campbell: Home to the 101st Airborne Division (AASLT), 5th Special Forces Group, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, soldiers and family members assigned to Fort Campbell will get ample opportunity to view the eclipse as the installation sits directly in its path.

Illinois

Scott Air Force Base: Assigned to U.S. Transportation Command headquarters? If so, you’ll be near the point of longest eclipse in Carbondale, Ill., 85 miles away.

South Carolina

Fort Jackson: Recruits attending basic training at the U.S. Army’s largest initial entry training center may get a chance to view the eclipse, so long as their drill sergeant allow them to look up, of course.

Joint Base Charleston: A total force of over 90,000 airmen, sailors, soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, and family members are primed to view this historic event. The base is also hosts more than 60 DoD and Federal agencies.