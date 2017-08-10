A suspected WWII-era bomb was found near Fukushima nuke plant 

August 10, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Associated Press, WW2
gettyimages 680423646 A suspected WWII era bomb was found near Fukushima nuke plant 

File photo of two dismantled bombs on May 7, 2017 in Hanover, Germany. (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images).

TOKYO — A suspected wartime bomb has been dug up at a construction site near the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant complex.

The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 0.6 miles from the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. TEPCO says the site is far enough not to affect the delicate decommissioning work.

Officials say the rusty object is about 33 inches long and 6 inches wide. A military unit is headed to the site.

TEPCO says the area was home to a wartime airport that was targeted by U.S. fire bombings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live