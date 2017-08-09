 North Korea just put one of America’s most strategically important bases in its crosshairs

By Amanda Macias

WASHINGTON — North Korea upped the ante following President Donald Trump’s tough talk of “fire and fury” if the rogue regime issued another threat against the United States.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang issued another ominous warning saying it is contemplating putting the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam in its crosshairs.

The Hermit Kingdom’s official media reported that the Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army was “carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12.”

Andersen Air Force Base along with other military installations on Guam have always been some of the most strategically important bases in U.S. Pacific Command’s portfolio.

The island of Guam is roughly five times smaller than Rhode Island and occasionally hosts all three types of America’s strategic bombers and the most advanced missile-defense system on the planet.

The B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, and B-2 Spirit bombers coupled with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile-defense system make Guam the epitome of the U.S.’s ability to project power.

And while Washington’s alarm over Pyongyang’s ambitions to join the world’s nuclear club heightens, the Pentagon has yet to issue a directive adjusting its military posture in North Korea.

What’s more, the North’s acceleration and frequency in testing shows that they have developed something of an arsenal — despite rounds of global sanctions.

So far this year, the reclusive country has launched 18 ballistic missiles and a duo of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

To date, North Korea is the only nation to have pulled off the unwelcome feat of testing nuclear weapons this century.