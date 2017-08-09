A few things you probably didn’t know about the world’s most coveted spice

By Phil Briggs

WASHINGTON — When Connecting Vets spoke with Army veteran Keith Alaniz, co-founder of Rumi Spice, we learned how he and two other military veterans built a global spice empire by empowering Afghan farmers to grow the world’s most expensive spice — saffron.

Below are a few things Alaniz shared with us that you probably didn’t know about the coveted spice.

1. It’s known as a natural mood enhancer and thus, if you are hosting you should serve saffron tea or a saffron dessert.

2. Saffron is described as having an “earthy sweetness” since it has aromas similar to honey as well as herbal components.

3. Saffron is delicately handpicked from the center of the crocus flower.

4. It takes 150,000 Crocus flowers to produce 1 kilogram of saffron.

Listen to the entire discussion with Alaniz below: